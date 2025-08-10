Frances Godwin Carnley

Frances Godwin Carnley, 94, of Lakeland, FL, died peacefully at home with family by her side on August 8, 2025.

She was born and raised in Bratt, FL to James Thomas and Nancy Jane Hulion Godwin and was the youngest of nine siblings. Frances attended Ernest Ward High school before attending Christ Faith Mission in Saugus, CA. There she met and married the love of her life, Jack M. Carnley. They began a lifelong journey of ministry in 1953 that included attending Southeastern University, and pastoring three churches in Virginia (Ewing, Valleyview, and St. Paul Assembly of God). Frances loved family and people and served faithfully in the churches and district where her husband pastored.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Jack, her husband of 56 years, daughter Karen Patrick, grandson Christian Patrick, sisters Ola Peebles, Lillie Stanley, Lizzie Edwards, Claudia Blackmon, and Nellie Trog; brothers Leslie, Wesley, and David Godwin and nephew who was raised as a brother, Lee Godwin. She is survived by her daughter Jackie Thomas and husband Gilbert, her son James Carnley, grandsons Gilbert and wife Andrea Thomas, Jackson and wife Suzie Thomas, Thad Patrick, granddaughter, Keri Bentley, great grandchildren, Chloe, Conner, Mia, Oliver, and Ava.

Services will be in Jay, Florida, but date and time are pending.

Special thanks to Trinity Home Services and Vitas for the compassionate and loving care given. You are angels from above and have become family.