Florida Gas Prices Up 10 Cents Over Last Week On Average

Florida gas prices rose over the past week. Sunday’s state average was $3.05 per gallon. That’s a 10-cent increase from a week ago.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.89, unchanged from a week ago. Sunday, a low price of $2.75 was available at several stations or a few cents less at the warehouse clubs. The low price in North Escambia was $2.84 on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

“Florida gas prices have fluctuated within the same 26-cent range for almost a year now,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices at the pump will continue to move in that range until there’s a significant change in oil prices or a major disruption – like a hurricane – impacts the supply chain.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.