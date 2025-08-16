Firefighters Battle Fire At Grain Elevator In Walnut Hill

August 16, 2025

Fire broke out at Tensley Grain in Walnut Hill on Friday afternoon.

The fire was contained to a tower dryer—essentially a metal silo that is external to the main grain storage silos. The gas-powered dryer is designed to remove moisture from the corn before storage.

The Walnut Hill, Century, McDavid, and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the fire along with a tower truck from the Atmore Fire Department shortly before 4 p.m., but most responding units were canceled prior to arrival.

Firefighters stood by and grain elevator employees worked to move the grain into a “pit” and remove any burning corn from the dryer. Firefighters were on scene for nearly four hours.

There were no injuries reported.

For more photos, click here.

Tensley Grain is the former Escambia Grain on Arthur Brown Road, near the Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

