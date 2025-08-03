Escambia School Board Votes To Increase Property Taxes As Enrollment Declines

The Escambia County School Board has voted to approve a tax increase. The 1.5 mill increase is expected to net around $52 million for the district.

The total proposed millage rate is 4.644 mills, which is 15.4% greater than the rollback rate that would generate the same funding as last fiscal year.

The increase passed 4-1, with District 1 member Kevin Adams casting the lone dissenting vote. “I told my constituents, if you support the half-cent sales tax, I will never raise your property taxes.”

Other board members say the increase was necessary due to declining enrollment and a reduction in state funding.

“We cannot put that burden onto the taxpayer,” Adams said, noting that he has never voted for a tax increase during his tenure and he would stick to a campaign promise.

The district says enrollment is down by about 4,200 students over the past five years, with much of that drop due to school vouchers. A decreased enrollment means a decrease in state funding based on the student count.

“We’ve been cutting back for years,” David Williams, District 3 School Board member, said. “We’ve been making do with less for years, and I think the public needs to understand this is nothing new to us. This is a means of last resort. We wouldn’t do this if we didn’t have to… we have been cutting and cutting and cutting.”

“We’ve got to get back on track to resize this district,” Adams said.

“It’s a tough spot that we are in here,” District 5 member Tom Harrell said. “This is something that has happened over a period of time, and we probably could have weathered this storm had we not had such a drastic reduction in funds for this year.”

Harrell, who describes himself as a strong conservative, said he decided a week ago to vote against the increase. “But now it’s my belief that we are in a critical position here.”

“I did it for the children,” Harrell added to explain his support of the increase. “I did it for the district. I did it because it was the right thing to do at this time and this place.”