Escambia School Board Honors Northview Lady Chiefs Softball

The Escambia County School Board recently honored the Northview Lady Chiefs state runner-up softball team.

The Chiefs reached the FHSAA Rural Softball State Championship game for the first time in school history, bringing home the state runner-up trophy. The young team with just one senior also won the first regional title ever for the school as they went 22-7 under the leadership of head coach Amy Holland.

Many members of the team are multi-sport athletes and were unable to attend the school board meeting due to a volleyball game.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.