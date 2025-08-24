Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Firearm Charge After Deadly Shooting

An Escambia County man has been indicted on a federal firearm charge.

Michael Stephen Johnson, 58, was indicted in federal court for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison up to life imprisonment.

Johnson allegedly shot and killed a man that was allegedly trespassing on July 16.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted the Assistant United States Attorney’s offfice.