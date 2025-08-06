Escambia Man Gets Federal Prison Time Following Bicycle Traffic Stop

An convicted Escambia County man was sentenced in federal court for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Julius Maurice Dean, 46, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

“Thanks to the excellent work of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF, this violent felon has been removed from our streets,” U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin said. “My office remains fully committed to keeping our community safe by aggressively prosecuting these criminals and ensuring they are held accountable for breaking the law.”

According to court records, Dean provided a false name to law enforcement and fled from an officer on foot after a traffic stop was conducted on his bicycle traveling on the wrong side of the roadway in the area of Pensacola Boulevard and Van Pelt Lane. After being apprehended, law enforcement located a loaded, stolen firearm on Dean’s person as well as illegal narcotics. Dean has prior felony convictions for bank robbery, possession of a controlled substance, driving while driver’s license revoked as a habitual traffic offender, and grand theft of a firearm.

The conviction and sentence were the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.