Escambia Felon Gets Federal Prison For Weapon Possession

August 3, 2025

An Escambia County felon  has been sentenced in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Brandon Martez Black, 27 was sentenced to 100 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

On June 8, 2024, Black, a felon with prior drug trafficking convictions, fled in a vehicle from the Florida Highway Patrol (“FHP”) after an attempted traffic stop on Longleaf Drive. FHP was able to disable Black’s vehicle after performing a PIT manuver.  Black fled on foot and threw a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol over a fence into a residential backyard, which was later recovered by law enforcement.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 