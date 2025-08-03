Escambia Felon Gets Federal Prison For Weapon Possession

An Escambia County felon has been sentenced in federal court for possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Brandon Martez Black, 27 was sentenced to 100 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

On June 8, 2024, Black, a felon with prior drug trafficking convictions, fled in a vehicle from the Florida Highway Patrol (“FHP”) after an attempted traffic stop on Longleaf Drive. FHP was able to disable Black’s vehicle after performing a PIT manuver. Black fled on foot and threw a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol over a fence into a residential backyard, which was later recovered by law enforcement.