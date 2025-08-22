Escambia County Legislative Delegation Committee To Meet In Molino Next Month

The Escambia County Legislative Delegation will meet in Molino next month.

The delegation, comprised of Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Alex Andrade and Sen. Don Gaetz, will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9 at the Molino Community Center.

The meeting will provide the public the opportunity to bring forth their policy proposals and appropriation requests.

Elected officials, civic organizations, and local governments will also address their representatives in advance of the next Legislative Session.

Citizens that wish to address the Escambia County Legislative Delegation should complete this form.