Escambia County Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Car Engine

Escambia County Fire Rescue worked Monday morning to rescue what has become a furry new friend. The kitten was stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Firefighters removed several plates from under the vehicle to reach the kitten. The little kitten was rescued unharmed and is now in the care of a family member of an ECFR firefighter. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.