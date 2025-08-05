Escambia County Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Car Engine
August 5, 2025
Escambia County Fire Rescue worked Monday morning to rescue what has become a furry new friend. The kitten was stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Firefighters removed several plates from under the vehicle to reach the kitten. The little kitten was rescued unharmed and is now in the care of a family member of an ECFR firefighter. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “Escambia County Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Car Engine”
So thankful for the fire rescue team. The kitten is precious.