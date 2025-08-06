Escambia County Considers $200,000 Settlement In Century Woman’s Jail Death

Escambia County will decide Thursday if they approve a $200,000 settlement in the death of a Century woman with special needs who died in the county jail in 2021.

The medical malpractice lawsuit was filed against Escambia County, which operates the jail, and West Florida Hospital. West Florida Hospital has already reached a confidential settlement.

Alia Wardell’s mother, Melania Smith, filed the lawsuit in January 2024 on behalf of her deceased daughter for allegedly not providing the life-saving medications needed to control Wardell’s diabetes and other serious medical conditions.

Defendant West Florida Hospital’s nurse knew she was discharging Ms. Wardell in an unsafe manner as she charted this RN knew this patient would not do well because she needed constant monitoring hemodynamically and can get worse quickly,” the lawsuit states. “The nurse heard the patient say: ‘I can’t go to jail; I’ll die there.’”

The suit states the hospital discharged Wardell “in an unsafe manner and failed to ensure that the receiving facility was aware of her health needs, medications, and doses, specifically the life-threatening danger to Ms. Wardell for failing to take Desmopressin.” It further claims the hospital did not ensure that the Escambia County Jail was aware of the medications she was taking and the danger if she did not receive them.

The lawsuit states that a county EMT at the jail assessed Wardell and charted that she ‘does not have does not have nor has been treated for diabetes…(and) failed to discover Ms. Wardell had prescriptions for the life-saving medications Desmopressin and Hydrocortisone.”

After a confrontation with another inmate, Wardell was assessed by an LPN who stated that she “had no preexisting conditions and not currently on any medications,” according to the suit, which further alleges that the jail failed to provide the medications.

The lawsuit claims the jail and hospital cause Wardell “to suffer severe physical and mental injuries, and death, as a direct result of their deliberate indifference.”

Wardell’s Hospitalization and Arrest

Wardell was seen in the West Florida Hospital emergency room on November 16, 2021, after being recently discharged with an altered mental status, adrenal insufficiency, adrenal crisis and other complaints. While in the emergency room, she asked to go to the bathroom, and a nurse discovered about five minutes later that she had fallen asleep in the bathroom floor, the lawsuit states. While the nurse was waking her, she allegedly became combative and was admitted under the Baker Act. She was discharged into the custody Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies on November 22, 2021, and taken to the Escambia County Jail.

She was charged with a November 17, 2021, incident in which she allegedly attacked nurses as West Florida Hospital. She was charged with five felony counts of battery for assaulting staff at the emergency room.

On November 28, 2021, she was found cyanotic and unresponsive her cell and was not breathing when she was transported by Escambia County EMS to Baptist Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The Proposed Settlement

Escambia County’s insurance carrier has recommended a settlement payout from insurance of $200,000 to settle all present and future claims and in exchange for a release and hold harmless agreement. The county has already paid a portion of the deductible and will be responsible for payment of the balance

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners will consider the settlement recommendation from the County Attorney’s Office. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at 221 Palafox Place in Pensacola. The settlement is one of the final items on the agenda and is expected to be considered very near the end of the meeting.