Donate Blood, Learn About Organ Donation Today In Century

August 28, 2025

There is an opportunity to give blood and learn about organ donation in Century Wednesday afternoon in Century.

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be at PSC Century at 440 East Hecker Road from noon until 6:30 p.m. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, top handle drinkware and a wellness check that includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and a cholesterol screening. An ID is required.

In addition, LifeQuest and Donate Life Florida will be on site with OneBlood to answer questions and provide information about organ, tissue and eye donation.

NorthEscambai.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 