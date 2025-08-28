Donate Blood, Learn About Organ Donation Today In Century

There is an opportunity to give blood and learn about organ donation in Century Wednesday afternoon in Century.

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be at PSC Century at 440 East Hecker Road from noon until 6:30 p.m. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, top handle drinkware and a wellness check that includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and a cholesterol screening. An ID is required.

In addition, LifeQuest and Donate Life Florida will be on site with OneBlood to answer questions and provide information about organ, tissue and eye donation.

NorthEscambai.com file photo.