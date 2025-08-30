County Says EMS Improvements Paid Off In Large Scale Response To Walnut Hill Crash Last Saturday

Escambia County says improvements in EMS staffing and the addition of new ambulances allowed for a large-scale response to afive vehicle crash last Saturday, August 23, in Walnut Hill.

The crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Highway 97 south of Ernest Ward Middle School led to multiple people needing immediate medical care, according to the county. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that eight victims were transported, with two of those going to the hospital by helicopter.

Escambia County said Friday that the emergency response demonstrated the significant strides Escambia County EMS has made in improving on-scene care for critically injured patients.

“Responding to a large-scale incident with multiple patients presents complex challenges, from coordinating resources and triaging patients to delivering rapid, life-saving interventions in a high-pressure environment,” Escambia County EMS Chief Chris Watts said Friday. “I was incredibly proud of how our EMS crews performed under pressure — delivering advanced clinical care, working seamlessly with fire rescue, air medical, emergency communications and law enforcement partners, and ensuring that every patient received timely treatment and transport.”

Volunteers from the Walnut Hill Fire Station were on scene moments after the first 911 calls and took command of the scene.

Escambia County said EMS improvements allowed then to dispatch nine EMS units to the scene without impacting emergency calls in other areas of the county or requiring assistance from other ambulance services.

Three medical helicopters — two from AirCare and one from LifeFlight — also responded. The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Atmore Fire Department responded, along with numerous FHPl troopers, several Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission officer.

In addition to fire and EMS, Escambia County also noted the significant role played in the event by Emergency Communications.

Watts added that the EMS improvements have left the department better prepared for mass casualty-type events, in addition to day-to-day operations

“While we never hope for these types of emergencies, this response demonstrated exactly why we’ve invested in expanding our EMS fleet, increasing staff levels, and enhancing training. These resources directly impact our ability to respond effectively, improve outcomes, and maintain the trust our community places in us every day. Escambia County EMS stands ready 24/7, because when lives are on the line, we are prepared to meet the call,” Watts said.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.