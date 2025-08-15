Countdown To Friday Night Lights: Northview Holds ‘Meet The Chiefs’ (With Gallery)

As football season draws near, Northview High School held their annual Meet the Chiefs on Tuesday evening.

During the event, moved indoors due to weather, fans had a chance to meet the Northview Chiefs, cheerleaders, and Tribal Beat band. They were also introduced to players and cheerleaders from Ernest Ward Middle School and area youth teams.

Friday night, the Northview Chiefs will host a Kickoff Classic with Baker School beginning at 7 p.m. Ernest Ward is scheduled to play Baker Middle School in the first 15-minute quarter. The Northview junior varsity will face the Baker junior varsity in the second quarter. The Northview varsity will take on the Baker Gators varsity in the third quarter.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.