Charles ‘Chuck’ Paul Aldridge

Mr. Charles “Chuck” Paul Aldridge {Monkey Puncher}, 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Flomaton, Alabama, on Friday, August 8, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Flomaton, where he spent his entire life surrounded by the community he loved. His presence in the town will be greatly missed, and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

He was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. With a deep love for hunting and fishing, he spent many weekends outdoors, embracing nature’s beauty. His heart swelled with pride as he cheered for Alabama football and watched his grandchildren play their own games, always encouraging them from the sidelines. For 40 years, he dedicated himself to being a truck driver, traveling the open roads while enjoying episodes of Gunsmoke and classic westerns during his downtime. A true fan of Mountain Dew, he savored each sip while sharing laughter and stories with his family. In the end, he left this world with a smile and his final words, “ROLL TIDE,” a testament to his unwavering spirit and love for the things that mattered most to him.

He is preceded in death, by his parents Leon and Louise Garner Aldridge; sister, Jennifer Kay Peterson; brothers, Mark Aldridge and Mike Aldridge.

He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Caraway, of Century, Florida, Kelly Sims (Wes) of Century, Florida and Amanda Byrd of Flomaton, Alabama; mother of his children Gayle Mathis Aldridge of Century, Florida; brothers, Donald Aldridge, of Jay, Florida and Lamar Aldridge of Pensacola, Florida; sisters, Janet Pierce of Pensacola, Florida, Helen Aldridge of Prattville, Alabama and LeeAnn Tharp of North Carolina; grandchildren, Eric Lambeth, Jr., Tyler Lambeth, Lane (Kaitlin) Sims, Laurel (Gracie) Outzen, Layton Sims, Lawyer Sims, Landry Sims, Chasten Headden, Chandler Headden, Carson Headden, Elsie Byrd and Jace Byrd; great-grandchildren, Bristol, Caegan, Sam, Bexlie, Delilah, and Keaton; The family would like to say Thank you to a special niece Jennifer Youngblood, Emerald Coast Hospice and Southern Care Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC., Brother William Cozart and Brother Waylon Stuckey officiating.

Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 12, 2025 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jay Youngblood, Michael McDonald, Layton Sims, Wes Sims, Daniel Higdon, and Lane Sims.