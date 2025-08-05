Century Reports Large Spill At Wastewater Plant, The Second In Just Over A Week

The Town of Century on Monday, reported a 7,000 gallon spill at its wastewater treatment plant, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The town reported that a bypass pump malfunctioned, causing the spill between 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

It’s the second large spill at the plant in just over a week. The town reported a 5,000 gallon spill occurred on July 25 after effluent pumps at the facility on Jefferson Avenue had an electrical issue that caused the treated wastewater to spill for seven and a half hours.

Both spills, according to the reports, were cleaned by applying lime.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.