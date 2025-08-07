Century Man Charged With Battery Of Escambia County Deputy

A Century man is facing felony charges, including the battery of a deputy, after a reported burglary.

Zackery Wayne Armstrong, 39, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after the incident in the 100 block of East Highway 4.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on July 28. A resident reported that someone, later identified as Armstrong, was walking outside the house in the dark and attempting to get inside.

Deputies arrived to find Armstrong wearing only a towel and tennis shoes. He was ordered to place his hands behind his back.

“Armstrong stated that he was not going to be detained and that he was not going to allow me to arrest him,” the ECSO deputy wrote in an arrest report, saying that Armstrong refused additional orders and continued to resist.

“As I attempted to restrain Armstrong he began to physically resist my efforts to detain him. He began to push against me and attempt to pull away from me. I utilized a technical leg sweep to sweep Armstrong to the ground,” the deputy wrote, adding that Armstrong was actively fighting and resisting.

“Armstrong continued to fight me, he grabbed my face, bit at his hands, and grabbed my duty belt in an attempt to get away from my control. While he was grabbing my duty belt it felt as if he was searching for the area of my firearm or any other item of opportunity to inflict harm to my person. Coupled with his statements of wanting to ‘kill me’ and ‘f*** me up’ it did place me in a well founded fear that my life was potentially in danger,” the deputy stated.

The deputy stated that Armstrong made multiple death threats and resisting, forcing the deputy to deliver several strikes with his head and elbow to Armstrong’s face and place him in a rear choke hold.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and assisted in taking Armstrong into custody.

During the struggle, Armstrong stated that he was using meth and was high on narcotics, according to the arrest report.

The report states Armstrong never made entry into the home or caused any damage.

Armstrong was transported to Baptist Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Escambia County Jail where he remained Thursday morning with bond set at $10,000.