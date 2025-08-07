Century Greenlights $165K For Loan Payment, Emergency Sewer Repair And HVAC Replacement

The Century Town Council has approved transferring $165,498 from Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds to make a loan payment, pay for emergency sewer work, and replace the entire HVAC system at town hall.

The transfer includes $36,998 to make a payment due by September 1 to the Florida Department of Transportation on a $554,964 promissory note for a 2024, utility relocation project.

They will also use $63,500 to pay the Talcon Group for emergency sewer work along Highway 29.

Up to $65,000 will be used for a full HVAC system replacement at town hall, which will include new HVAC units and ductwork. The current units at town hall are over 15 years old, and one has completely failed.

Pictured: A box fan blows air from the cooler lobby into town council chambers on July 22 in Century. The HVAC unit for the council chambers has completely failed. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.