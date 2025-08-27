Century Proposes Property Tax Rate, And It’s A Decrease

August 27, 2025

The Town of Century has set a proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which is effectively a decrease.

The town has set a tentative millage rate of .9204, the same rate for several years.

That is 7.85% less than the rolled-back rate of .9988 mills, according to filed documents. The rolled-back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. While Century’s tax rate will hold steady, it is by definition a tax decrease as it is lower than the rolled-back rate.

The Town of Century’s process is ongoing as they finalize their budget for the upcoming fiscal year. During a budget workshop on Tuesday, accountant Robert Hudson said the proposed budget is nearing completion. He said the town still needs estimated costs for employee insurance, workers’ comp, and liability, but noted employee health insurance costs are expected to decline.

A tentative first reading of the budget has been set for Monday, September 8 at 5:01 p.m., with the second reading and approval tentatively set for Monday, September 22 at 5:01 p.m.

Pictured: the Town of Century held a budget workshop on Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 