Century Proposes Property Tax Rate, And It’s A Decrease

The Town of Century has set a proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year, which is effectively a decrease.

The town has set a tentative millage rate of .9204, the same rate for several years.

That is 7.85% less than the rolled-back rate of .9988 mills, according to filed documents. The rolled-back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. While Century’s tax rate will hold steady, it is by definition a tax decrease as it is lower than the rolled-back rate.

The Town of Century’s process is ongoing as they finalize their budget for the upcoming fiscal year. During a budget workshop on Tuesday, accountant Robert Hudson said the proposed budget is nearing completion. He said the town still needs estimated costs for employee insurance, workers’ comp, and liability, but noted employee health insurance costs are expected to decline.

A tentative first reading of the budget has been set for Monday, September 8 at 5:01 p.m., with the second reading and approval tentatively set for Monday, September 22 at 5:01 p.m.

Pictured: the Town of Century held a budget workshop on Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.