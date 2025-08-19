Brass Knuckles Land Cantonment Convicted Felon In Jail

August 19, 2025

Brass knuckles sent a convicted felon from Cantonment to jail following a traffic stop in Pensacola.

The Pensacola Police Department stopped his orange Dodge Challenger in the area of I Street and Intendencia Street due to a records check showing the registered owner had an expired license.

The driver, 32-year-old Leo Valentino Benjamin, Jr., told officers that he knew his license was suspended due to insurance issues. A PPD K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and a probable cause search located a pair of full-size brass knuckles in the empty center console, according to an arrest report.

Officers determined Benjamin had previous felony convictions for drug possession and obstruction of justice.

According to PPD, he told officers that he had obtained the brass knuckles earlier in the day for self-defense purposes because he was concerned about getting ambushed by someone.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 