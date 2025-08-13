Blue Wahoos Ambushed by Barons In Series-Opening Loss

written by Bill Vilona

The Birmingham Barons started Tuesday’s game with five consecutive hits. All of those batters scored.

It only got worse from there for the Blue Wahoos.

The Barons pounded out 21 hits, matching the most allowed in Blue Wahoos franchise history, as part of Birmingham’s 13-2 victory to begin a six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams, who transitioned a month ago from reliever to starter on the Blue Wahoos pitching staff, had his toughest night in this role. After giving up five runs in the first inning, Williams exited after three innings trailing 7-0.

At that point, the Barons already had 10 hits. Williams’ first two outings at starter in July went very well with just one run allowed. But it has since gone the other way.

It was all part of a rough night for the Blue Wahoos, who sustained their sixth loss in the past seven games. The 13 runs were the most allowed this season.

The red-hot Barons (66-43 overall, 28-12 second half), who by far have the best overall record in the Southern League, are now 23-5 in a stretch that has catapulted them to an 8.5 game lead in the North Division second-half race.

As South Division leaders, the Blue Wahoos (56-52, 22-17) had their lead cut to two games over the Montgomery Biscuits, following the Biscuits’ rain-postponed game Tuesday in Chattanooga.

Williams’ night began with a leadoff infield single by William Bergolla, followed by a bunt single from Sam Antonacci. Those two combined for six hits, three walks and three RBI.

The next three batters made hard contact, including a two-run double by centerfielder Braden Montgomery, the Chicago White Sox No. 1 prospect and former first-round pick in 2024 by the Boston Red Sox.

Montgomery followed with another double to lead off the third inning as part of his best game since being elevated from High-A on July 29. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

It’s Montgomery’s third level reached this season, after the Red Sox traded him in December to the White Sox organization, along with three other prospects, in exchange for White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Williams was met by Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada as he reached the dugout after the third inning. Prada extended a handshake and offered encouragement, as Williams seeks to overcome three consecutive rough starts, all short stints.

The Barons tacked on six runs against the Blue Wahoos bullpen.

Jared Serna drove in the Blue Wahoos’ first run with a third-inning double. In that same inning, newly-acquired outfielder Matthew Etzel, who always hit well in Blue Wahoos Stadium when playing for the Biscuits, continued his success with a run-scoring triple.

Those were part of the Blue Wahoos’ seven hits in the game. Cody Morissette went 2-for-4 as the team’s only multiple-hit batter.