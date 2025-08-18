Atmore Woman Charged With Using Grandparent’s Debit Card At Florida Lottery Retailer

An Atmore woman is facing felony charges after allegedly using her grandparents’ debit card to make hundreds of dollars in purchases from a Florida Lottery retailer just across the state line in Davisville.

Whitney Savannah McGhee, 25, was charged with fraudulent use of a debit card and grand theft from an individual over 65 years old. The victim had reported the Regions debit card stolen to the Atmore Police Department.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, McGhee was captured on video surveillance using the debit card on July 3 for $241.88 at State Line Lotto on Highway 97 before returning to make another purchase for $242.98 on July 6 for a total of $484.82. The victim told Florida deputies that he had not given any permission for McGhee to use the debit card.

McGhee was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.