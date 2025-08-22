Are You Ready? Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

Here tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule.

(See info notes below for Northview and Tate.)

Look for all the scores and game coverage on Saturday morning.

FLORIDA

Fort Walton Beach at Tate*

Northview at Destin**

Lighthouse Christian Academy at Jay

West Florida at Escambia

Pensacola Catholic at Navarre

Pine Forest at Pensacola High

Pace at Mary G. Montgomery

Crestview at Milton

Gulf Breeze at South Walton

*Fort Walton at Tate parking is $3 cash. Tickets on GoFan.

**Northview at Destin is at Destin Middle School, 4608 Legendary Marina Drive in Destin. Parking is $5. Tickets on GoFan or cash at the gate.

ALABAMA