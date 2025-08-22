Are You Ready? Here Is Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
August 22, 2025
Here tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule.
(See info notes below for Northview and Tate.)
Look for all the scores and game coverage on Saturday morning.
FLORIDA
- Fort Walton Beach at Tate*
- Northview at Destin**
- Lighthouse Christian Academy at Jay
- West Florida at Escambia
- Pensacola Catholic at Navarre
- Pine Forest at Pensacola High
- Pace at Mary G. Montgomery
- Crestview at Milton
- Gulf Breeze at South Walton
*Fort Walton at Tate parking is $3 cash. Tickets on GoFan.
**Northview at Destin is at Destin Middle School, 4608 Legendary Marina Drive in Destin. Parking is $5. Tickets on GoFan or cash at the gate.
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 17, Clarke County 0 (Thursday night)
- Escambia Academy at Snook Christian Academy
- Wenonah at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Reeltown at T.R. Miller
