Are You Ready For Some Football? Pre-Season Action Tonight At Tate And Northview

August 15, 2025

It’s time for preseason high school football with action tonight at both Tate and Northview High Schools.

Tate Aggies

The Tate Aggies will host a jamboree game tonight at 7 p.m. against the Pine Forest Eagles. The freshmen will play the first quarter, followed by the junior varsity in the second quarter, and the varsity teams in the second half. The Aggie Shack will be open, and the Showband of the South will be in the stands. Parking is $3 (cash only) and tickets are available on GoFan only (no cash). Everything inside the gate takess cash or card.

Northview Chiefs

The Northview Chiefs will host a Kickoff Classic against Baker School tonight at 7 p.m. Ernest Ward Middle will play Baker Middle School in the first 15-minute quarter. The Northview junior varsity will face the Baker junior varsity in the second quarter. The Northview varsity will take on the Baker varsity in the third quarter.

