Alabama Crash Claims Life Of Bratt Man

A two-vehicle crash north of Atmore claimed the life of a Bratt man on Friday afternoon.

Marion Cooper, 61, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Highway 21, near Huxford Road. Cooper apparently went through a stop sign on Huxford Road and into the path of a semi-truck traveling on Highway 21. His Crown Victoria became lodged under the truck’s trailer. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Early reports indicated that Cooper may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation.

Photo by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.