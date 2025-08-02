Alabama Crash Claims Life Of Bratt Man

August 2, 2025

A two-vehicle crash north of Atmore claimed the life of a Bratt man on Friday afternoon.

Marion Cooper, 61, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Highway 21, near Huxford Road. Cooper apparently went through a stop sign on Huxford Road and into the path of a semi-truck traveling on Highway 21. His Crown Victoria became lodged under the truck’s trailer. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Early reports indicated that Cooper may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation.

Photo by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 