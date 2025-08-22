Aggies Dominate on the Road, Take Two Victories Against Navarre

After Thursday night on road at Navarre, the Tate Aggies volleyball teams brought home two of three wins.

Tate 3, Navarre 1

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team secured a decisive 3-1 road victory against the Navarre Raiders on Thursday.

After winning the first set 25-12, the Aggies dropped the second to the Raiders, 25-21. However, Tate regained control, winning a tough third set 25-15 and sealing the match with a 27-25 victory in the fourth.

Navarre 2, Tate 0 (JV)

In a hard-fought battle on Thursday, the Tate Aggies junior varsity team was defeated by the Navarre Raiders. The Aggies fought hard, but ultimately fell in two sets, with scores of 25-22 and 25-19.

Tate 2, Navarre 0 (Freshmen)

The Tate Aggies freshmen volleyball team secured a commanding victory on Thursday, defeating the Navarre Raiders in two decisive sets. The Aggies took the first set with a score of 25-17 and sealed the match with a strong 25-13 win in the second.

All three Aggie teams will be in action at home on Monday against Catholic, with the freshmen at 4:30, junior varsity at 5:30, and varsity at 6:30 p.m.