A/C Failure Forces Relocation Of Upcoming Century Council Meeting

The Town of Century is moving their next council meeting to a new location due to an air conditioning unit that failed at town hall, according to the town clerk.

The Tuesday, August 5 meeting will now be held at the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 with a bill list review beginning at 6:15 p.m., followed by the council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The HVAC unit that serves the council chamber at town hall failed and repairs are forthcoming. During two previous meetings on July 22, temperatures in the room climbed into the 80s despite a fan blowing cooler air from the building’s lobby. The offices and the remainder of the building still have working air conditioning.

Pictured: A box fan blows air from the cooler lobby into town council chambers on July 22 in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.