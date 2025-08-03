FWC Give Final Approval For Florida Black Bear Hunt (But Not In Escambia, Santa Rosa)

August 14, 2025

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has given final approval for black bear hunting in Florida.

The new rules establish Bear Hunting Zones (BHZ) within four of the seven existing Bear Management Units. FWC said 187 total permits will be issued through a random drawing across the east Panhandle, North, Central and South BMUs, and each permit will allow the harvest of one bear within the assigned BHZ.

The nearest county to North Escambia to be included in the bear hunt is Bay County. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties are not included.

“I am proud that Florida is joining the majority of states that manage black bears with regulated hunting,” said Rodney Barreto, Chairman of the FWC. “The components of the hunt are conservative and prioritize conservation, with a limited number of permits only being issued in the areas of the state with the largest bear populations.”

Many groups have opposed the hunt, include the Sierra Club of Florida.

“Today’s vote is a disgrace to Florida’s wildlife legacy. Our black bears are a vital part of our natural heritage, and killing them is not science-based management – it’s a politically driven step backward,” said Susanna Rudolph, Sierra Club Florida director. “Let’s be clear: Governor DeSantis can stop this hunt. On behalf of Sierra Club’s members and supporters across Florida, we urge him to do so before it endangers an already threatened species and opens the door to further destruction of critical wilderness habitat. Thousands of Floridians have rallied, written, called, and emailed to protect our bears. It’s time for our leadership to step up and listen to their constituents.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 