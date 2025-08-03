Century Town Council Member Sparkie Harrison To Be Sworn In On Tuesday

August 17, 2025

A new Century Town Council member will be sworn in Tuesday night.

In June, Sparkie Harrison was elected without opposition to fill a vacant seat on the town council. She was then temporarily appointed to Seat 5 on the council by resolution.

According to a previous resolution approved by the council, Harrison was to be sworn in at least 10 days following the certification of the July 29 election date (which was not necessary since she won without opposition).

Harrison will be sworn in by Judge Scott Ritchie during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard.

Pictured: Council member Sparkie Harrison listens to discussion during a recent Century Town Council meeting. NorthEscambi.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, General 

 