And Then There Were Four – Century Interviews Town Administrator Candidates

On Thursday evening, the Century Town Council interviewed four applicants to be the next Century town administrator, and announced that a fifth candidate had withdrawn from consideration.

The council conducted all interviews virtually, regardless of where the candidate resides, in an effort to not favor local area candidates.

The council interviewed former state representative and businessman Dave Murzin of Pensacola; former Treasure Island, Florida, administrator Charles Anderson, who noted he is now living in Navarre; Baldwin County grants director Brian Underwood of Fairhope; and Peter Cavalli of Tampa, a businessman and former town manager for Kenneth City, Florida.

A fifth applicant, Timothy Day of Cape Coral, Florida, informed the town Thursday that he was withdrawing from consideration.

The council also, dissolved the selection committee, which had consisted of Mayor Ben Boutwell and council members Henry Cunningham and John Bass. The dissolution allows the mayor to speak with each member of the town council individually about their applicant choices. Boutwell, Cunningham, Bass and council Sparkie Harrison attended the meeting in-person, while council members Dynette Lewis and Shelisa Abraham were out of town and attended virtually.

Under the town charter, the mayor must make the employment recommendations to the council for approval or disapproval; the council is unable to otherwise approve someone. Boutwell is expected to make his recommendation at the regular council meeting next Tuesday.

Pictured first below: The four remaining applicants for Century town administrator (the images are poor quality, photographed unenlarged on a TV screen during virtual interviews). Other photos; Members of the Century Town Council interview administrator applicants Tuesday evening. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.