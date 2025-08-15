Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Has Reopened

August 15, 2025

Interstate Circle Bridge over Eight Mile Creek has reopened to traffic, restoring connection for local residents and daily commuters.

This bridge reconstruction project addressed aging infrastructure to increase safety and mobility in the region. The original bridge was constructed in 1970 and considered functionally obsolete.

The newly reconstructed bridge features two 10-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), 5-foot paved shoulders and new traffic railing that meets current standards.

Although the bridge is open to traffic, additional construction activities may continue until the project is fully complete. Temporary single-lane closures may occur on Interstate Circle Monday through Friday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., as crews finalize stormwater management and other site improvements

The $3.2 million project is currently estimated for completion in late 2025.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 