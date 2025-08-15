Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Has Reopened

Interstate Circle Bridge over Eight Mile Creek has reopened to traffic, restoring connection for local residents and daily commuters.

This bridge reconstruction project addressed aging infrastructure to increase safety and mobility in the region. The original bridge was constructed in 1970 and considered functionally obsolete.

The newly reconstructed bridge features two 10-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), 5-foot paved shoulders and new traffic railing that meets current standards.

Although the bridge is open to traffic, additional construction activities may continue until the project is fully complete. Temporary single-lane closures may occur on Interstate Circle Monday through Friday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., as crews finalize stormwater management and other site improvements

The $3.2 million project is currently estimated for completion in late 2025.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.