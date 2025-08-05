Council On Aging Cuts Senior Meal Program By One Day Per Week

August 5, 2025

The Council on Aging of Northwest Florida has reduced its free lunch program from five days per week to four. The program currently serves over 400 senior citizens at 17 locations.

The Council says inflation is the likely behind the cuts. As grocery prices rise, there’s more demand for the senior meals, and in turn it costs more to provide them. The total funding for the program is limited.

While Fridays are cut for now to save money, they hope to go back to five-day a week service in the fall.

The Meals on Wheels program, which delivers frozen meals on a weekly basis, has not been cut.

The  senior dining sites are located:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Century Senior Center

6025 Industrial Boulevard
Century, FL 32535
(850) 287-1088
Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Beulah Senior Center

7425 Woodside Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32526
(850) 941-6057
Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:15 AM

Ahepa296 Senior Apartments

3835 Creighton Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cobb Community Center

601 E. Mallory
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 436-5564
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Fairfield Senior Apartments

3390 Westpark Pl.
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 266-2512
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Gull Point Community Center

7000 Spanish Trail
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 432-1475
Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Revelation Christian Ministries

2400 Michigan Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32526
(850) 426-2195
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Wedgewood Community Center

6405 Wagner Rd
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 266-2512
Hours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Westminster Retirement Village

Building #1: 1700 N. “L” Street
Building #5 (4th Floor): 1951 W. Blount Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 433-7642 & (850) 433-5036
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Westwood Homes

4400 Westover Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 266-2512
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Chumuckla Community Center

2355 Highway 182 West, Chumuckla, FL 32566
(850) 994-8811
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Bagdad Community Center

6860 Pooley St., Bagdad, FL 32530
(850) 983-4500
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Christ Methodist Church

5983 Dogwood Street, Milton, FL 32570
(850) 426-8110
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

E.H. Pullum Senior Center

8476 Gordon Goodin Lane. Navarre, FL 32566
(850) 936-1644
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Comments

4 Responses to “Council On Aging Cuts Senior Meal Program By One Day Per Week”

  1. Amy Grant on August 5th, 2025 8:48 am

    This is a great opportunity for Escambia County Commissioners to use some of their discretionary funds and assist this program

  2. School is Kool on August 5th, 2025 8:19 am

    Just go back to public school!! Shucks…. they all eat two free meals/ day at the taxpayers expense.

  3. rd on August 5th, 2025 7:48 am

    it is my understanding each county commissioner receives a $50,000 annual discretionary fund. The current fiscal year ends September 30th. I would think the council on aging providing meals would qualify if any of them have money left to spend.

  4. MQ on August 5th, 2025 4:57 am

    Why Fridays? That”s three days in a row withourow without a lunch?





