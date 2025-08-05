Council On Aging Cuts Senior Meal Program By One Day Per Week
August 5, 2025
The Council on Aging of Northwest Florida has reduced its free lunch program from five days per week to four. The program currently serves over 400 senior citizens at 17 locations.
The Council says inflation is the likely behind the cuts. As grocery prices rise, there’s more demand for the senior meals, and in turn it costs more to provide them. The total funding for the program is limited.
While Fridays are cut for now to save money, they hope to go back to five-day a week service in the fall.
The Meals on Wheels program, which delivers frozen meals on a weekly basis, has not been cut.
The senior dining sites are located:
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Century Senior Center
6025 Industrial Boulevard
Century, FL 32535
(850) 287-1088
Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Beulah Senior Center
7425 Woodside Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32526
(850) 941-6057
Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:15 AM
Ahepa296 Senior Apartments
3835 Creighton Rd.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cobb Community Center
601 E. Mallory
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 436-5564
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Fairfield Senior Apartments
3390 Westpark Pl.
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 266-2512
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Gull Point Community Center
7000 Spanish Trail
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 432-1475
Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Revelation Christian Ministries
2400 Michigan Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32526
(850) 426-2195
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Wedgewood Community Center
6405 Wagner Rd
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 266-2512
Hours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Westminster Retirement Village
Building #1: 1700 N. “L” Street
Building #5 (4th Floor): 1951 W. Blount Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 433-7642 & (850) 433-5036
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Westwood Homes
4400 Westover Ave.
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 266-2512
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Chumuckla Community Center
2355 Highway 182 West, Chumuckla, FL 32566
(850) 994-8811
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Bagdad Community Center
6860 Pooley St., Bagdad, FL 32530
(850) 983-4500
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
Christ Methodist Church
5983 Dogwood Street, Milton, FL 32570
(850) 426-8110
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
E.H. Pullum Senior Center
8476 Gordon Goodin Lane. Navarre, FL 32566
(850) 936-1644
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Serving Time: 11:00 AM
File image.
Comments
4 Responses to “Council On Aging Cuts Senior Meal Program By One Day Per Week”
This is a great opportunity for Escambia County Commissioners to use some of their discretionary funds and assist this program
Just go back to public school!! Shucks…. they all eat two free meals/ day at the taxpayers expense.
it is my understanding each county commissioner receives a $50,000 annual discretionary fund. The current fiscal year ends September 30th. I would think the council on aging providing meals would qualify if any of them have money left to spend.
Why Fridays? That”s three days in a row withourow without a lunch?