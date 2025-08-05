Council On Aging Cuts Senior Meal Program By One Day Per Week

The Council on Aging of Northwest Florida has reduced its free lunch program from five days per week to four. The program currently serves over 400 senior citizens at 17 locations.

The Council says inflation is the likely behind the cuts. As grocery prices rise, there’s more demand for the senior meals, and in turn it costs more to provide them. The total funding for the program is limited.

While Fridays are cut for now to save money, they hope to go back to five-day a week service in the fall.

The Meals on Wheels program, which delivers frozen meals on a weekly basis, has not been cut.

The senior dining sites are located:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Century Senior Center

6025 Industrial Boulevard

Century, FL 32535

(850) 287-1088

Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Beulah Senior Center

7425 Woodside Rd.

Pensacola, FL 32526

(850) 941-6057

Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:15 AM

Ahepa296 Senior Apartments

3835 Creighton Rd.

Pensacola, FL 32504

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cobb Community Center 601 E. Mallory

Pensacola, FL 32503

(850) 436-5564

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Fairfield Senior Apartments 3390 Westpark Pl.

Pensacola, FL 32505

(850) 266-2512

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Gull Point Community Center 7000 Spanish Trail

Pensacola, FL 32504

(850) 432-1475

Hours: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Revelation Christian Ministries 2400 Michigan Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32526

(850) 426-2195

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Wedgewood Community Center 6405 Wagner Rd

Pensacola, FL 32505

(850) 266-2512

Hours: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM

Westminster Retirement Village Building #1: 1700 N. “L” Street

Building #5 (4th Floor): 1951 W. Blount Street

Pensacola, FL 32501

(850) 433-7642 & (850) 433-5036

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Serving Time: 11:00 AM