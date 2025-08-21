Volunteers Needed For Health Facilities Authority

August 21, 2025

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for a possible appointment to the Escambia County Health Facilities Authority. Appointees serve without compensation.

The Escambia County Health Facilities Authority was established in accordance with Florida statutes. The authority’s duties are to assist health facilities in acquisition, construction, financing and refinancing of projects. Knowledge of finance and/or health care administration is required. Authority members serve a four-year term of office. Financial disclosure is required.

Escambia residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Health Facilities Authority are asked to submit a resume by the close of business Wednesday, Aug. 27. Resumes should be submitted to Jose Gochez, County Administration Operations Manager, Board of County Commissioners, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 420, Pensacola, FL 32502 or emailed to boardapply@myescambia.com.

