Truth For Youth School Supply Giveaway Today In Century, Cantonment, Pensacola, Milton
August 10, 2025
Truth for Youth will present a Back-2-School Supply Giveaway today, August 10, at four locations, including Century and Cantonment.
The outreach will take place from 3:30 p.m. until supplies last, at the following locations:
- Cantonment: Carver Park, 208 Webb Street
- Century: Business Center, 150 East Pond Street
- Pensacola: Belmont Cultural Center, 401 North Reus Street
- Milton: Living God’s Standard Community Outreach, 3731 Old Highway 90
