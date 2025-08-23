Truth For Youth School Supply Giveaway Today In Century, Cantonment, Pensacola, Milton

August 10, 2025

Truth for Youth will present a Back-2-School Supply Giveaway today, August 10, at four locations, including Century and Cantonment.

The outreach will take place from 3:30 p.m. until supplies last, at the following locations:

  • Cantonment: Carver Park, 208 Webb Street
  • Century: Business Center, 150 East Pond Street
  • Pensacola: Belmont Cultural Center, 401 North Reus Street
  • Milton: Living God’s Standard Community Outreach, 3731 Old Highway 90

Written by William Reynolds 

 