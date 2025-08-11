2025 Pensacola Beach Air Show Delivers $31.5 Million in Economic Impact for Escambia County

The Santa Rosa Island Authority said on Friday that the 2025 Pensacola Beach Air Show, headlined Blue Angels, delivered a substantial boost to the local economy. The event generated more than $31.5 million in economic impact for Escambia County, according to a recent study conducted by Downs & St. Germain Research.

Commissioned by Visit Pensacola, this annual economic impact study found that the air show attracted 206,500 visitors from July 9-12, 2025. Of those, 124,000 were unique attendees – meaning visitors who attended more than one day of the event. Nearly half of all attendees (49%) were out-of-county visitors. These non-local attendees alone spent $20.6 million in the Pensacola area, supporting local businesses across the hospitality, retail, and service sectors.

“This report reinforces what we already know — the Pensacola Beach Air Show is not just a beloved tradition, it’s a powerful economic driver for our community,” said Mike Burns, Executive Director of the Santa Rosa Island Authority. “Visitors come for the Blue Angels, but they stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants, and shop in our stores. It’s a huge win for our entire region.”

Other key highlights of the 2025 report:

61,000 out-of-county visitors attended the show, traveling in groups of 3.1 people on average.

63% of out-of-county guests stayed in paid accommodations, staying an average of 3.7 nights.

Visitors who came specifically for the event accounted for 31,900 room nights in the area.

The average out-of-town travel party spent $1,050 during their visit.

59% of non-local attendees said the air show was their main reason for visiting the area.

The economic impact includes both direct spending and the indirect and induced effects that follow — such as increased business and household spending throughout the region. The report was calculated using IMPLAN economic modeling and a local multiplier of 1.53.

“As we continue working to enhance tourism on Pensacola Beach, having this kind of data helps us see just how impactful events like the Pensacola Beach Air Show are for our community,” added Burns. “We’re proud to highlight our hometown heroes, the Blue Angels, with this iconic experience year after year.”

Pictured: The Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach on Thursday, July 10 as seen from onboard a Coast Guard ship in the Gulf. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.