Who Has The Best Local Fireworks Show? How Will Locals Celebrate The Fourth? Our Survey Says…

How will North Escambia residents celebrate the Fourth of July, and which town has the best local fireworks show?

NorthEscambia.com conducted our annnual survey with four questions for the Fourth. We found the majority of respondents will enjoy family time and cookouts, while more are opting for fireworks at home with family or friends instead of public fireworks shows. And most won’t be traveling very far from home.

Celebration Plans

Family time (73%)

Cookout (52%)

Fireworks at home with family/friends (34%)

Public fireworks shows (29%)

Nothing special (31%)

Spending Amount

A majority, 66%, said they’ll be spending under $50 on their celebrations, while 20% said $50-$99 and 12% responded $100-$249. Only 2% plan to spend over $250.

How Far To Travel

Most, 68%, don’t plan on any extra travel, 25% will travel under 100 miles, and 3% will travel 100 to 499 miles. About 4% said they will travel over 500 miles during the holiday period.

Best Local Fireworks Show

Survey participants said the best local fireworks show is:

Pensacola 52% Pensacola Beach 15% Atmore (Wind Creek) 15% Century/Flomaton 10% Jay 7% Milton 1%

(For a fireworks show schedule, click here.)

This was an informal, non-scientific survey with 17,256 respondents. Percentages in this story may not exactly total 100 due to rounding, exclusion of minor answers, and more than one selection in the “celebration plans” category.

NorthEscambia.com photo.