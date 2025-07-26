Wahoos Break Through Late, Win Fifth In A Row Over Smokies

witten by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their fifth game in a row on Friday night, beating the Knoxville Smokies 5-1 in a game that was scoreless until the late innings.

Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr and Smokies starter Grant Kipp matched each other with 5.0 scoreless innings, and reliever Austin Roberts (W, 2-0) weathered a bases-loaded threat in the sixth inning to send the game to the seventh in a scoreless tie.

After a leadoff walk to Nathan Martorella, Ryan Ignoffo got the Blue Wahoos on the board with an RBI double on a sinking liner that skipped past Knoxville left fielder Andy Garriola. Two walks loaded the bases for Shane Sasaki, who laced a two-run double down the left field line for a 3-0 Blue Wahoos lead. A passed ball from catcher Casey Opitz capped a four-run frame that proved to be decisive.

With light rain falling in the final innings, the Blue Wahoos took advantage of erratic control from Smokies reliever Jacob Brentz to score an insurance run in the ninth with two walks and two balks. Josh Ekness (S, 9) earned the rare three-inning save, allowing an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth but locking down a 5-1 final.

The five-game winning streak matches Pensacola’s longest of the season, set previously on June 5-10 with wins over Columbus and Rocket City.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Saturday night.