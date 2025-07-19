Two Injured In Nine Mile Road Crash

Two people were injured in a Nine Mile Road crash during heavy rain on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Escambia County woman was traveling west on West Nine Mile Road near I-10. As she attempted to pass another car in heavy rain, she lost control, and her vehicle overturned and was struck by the other car.

The SUV driver and the driver of the other car, a 20-year-old female from Niceville, were both transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.