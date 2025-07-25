Three Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Warrant Served On Fowler Avenue

Three Escambia County residents were arrested for fentanyl trafficking, and state and federal agents served a warrant on Fowler Avenue.

Austin Mitchell Chapman, 30, Laurie Ann Chapman, 53, and Amber Lynn Adams, 32, were each charged with trafficking fentanyl and related offenses. Laurie Chapman was also charged with maintaining a structure for drug activity.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Major Drug Squad and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) served a felony arrest warrant for Laurie Chapman in the 8700 block of Fowler Avenue, just a few blocks behind Lowe’s and Home Depot on Nine Mile Road, in support of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation. FDLE said they also held arrest warrants for Adams and Austin Chapman, who were known to frequent the address.

FDLE reported locating 11.77 grams of suspected fentanyl in the home.

Austin Chapman and Adams remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond, while Laurie Chapman was jailed on a $125,500 bond.

Pictured top: (L-R) Austin Chapman, Laurie Chapman, and Amber Adams. Pictured inset: FDLE reported finding 11.77 grams of suspected fentanyl in Laurie Chapman’s residence on Fowler Avenue.