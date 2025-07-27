Tech Help Monday: Microsoft Office At The Molino Library

The Molino Library will host a tech help session on Microsoft Office on Monday morning.

Attendees will learn how to unlock the full potential of Microsoft Office using free online tools available through the library. In this hands-on session, you’ll learn how to navigate Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, whether for work, school, or personal projects.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 28 at the Molino Library, 6450-A Highway 95A in the Molino Community Center.