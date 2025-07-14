See All The Photo Highlights From All Three Days Of The Blue Angels

Huge crowds watched the Blue Angels and the Pensacola Beach Airshow this year, possibly setting record attendance records.

NorthEscambia was there with photographer Perry Doggrell bringing our readers exciting and unique photos for three days. The photos from Thursday were especially unique and unlike what local fans are accustomed to seeing, taken from on-board the USCGC Barbara Mabrity, the Coast Guard ship in the Gulf that serves as the center point for the show. Doggrell even caught a rare view of the Blue Angels’ Fat Albert and an osprey—not the military kind, but the bird.

Here’s a look back at the photos:

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.