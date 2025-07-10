Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall Resigns

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall has resigned, effective immediately.

Mayor D.C. Reeves has named Captain Kristin Brown as the acting chief. She is a 29-year veteran of the department and the longest-tenured captain on the force.

The city said Captain Erik Goss will continue to serve as acting deputy chief while Deputy Chief Kevin Christman is on medical leave.

“This is the only statement being provided by the city at this time,” the city said in a release Thursday morning.

Randall was sworn in PPD chief in June 2021 after being selected in a nationwide search.

Randall has previously served as the assistant chief with the Newport News Police Department. He is originally from Pensacola and graduated from Washington High School.