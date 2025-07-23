Patronis Applauds House Passage Of Defense Bill

Florida Congressman Jimmy Patronis is celebrating passage of the U.S. Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026 by the House of Representatives.

The act includes operation and maintenance funds building on the Congressman’s request for funding to restore the Blue Angels hangar at NAS Pensacola and a 3.8% increase in basic pay for military personnel.

“It is an honor to represent the men and women in America’s armed forces, and to have voted ‘yes’ to pass the Defense Appropriations Act and advance the America First agenda, which supports our troops and their families in Northwest Florida. We funded a well-deserved pay boost to our heroes stationed at Eglin AFB, Hurlburt Field, NAS Pensacola, and NAS Whiting Field, and ended DEI programs to ensure our service members can focus on defending the country, instead of woke ideology,” Patronis said I also requested $12 million for a hangar at NAS Pensacola, which would help preserve Blue Angels fighter jets being housed there. While we have made some great strides in restoring the strength of our military under the leadership of President Trump and Speaker Johnson, there is much more to be done, and I look forward to working with congressional leadership to continue funding projects that will provide much needed improvements to our infrastructure in Northwest Florida.”

Other key elements of the legislation include $40.9 billion for DOD medical and healthcare programs, provides $1.15 billion for counter drug programs and codifies President Donald Trump’s executive actions to end DEI programming, which prohibits funding for sex-change surgeries, abortion-related travel, drag queen shows, and COVID vaccine and mask mandates.