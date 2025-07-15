Operation Southern Slow Down Target Speeding In Florida, Alabama, And 3 More States

July 15, 2025

The 8th annual Operation Southern Slow Down launched Monday.

Through this campaign, FDOT aims to reduce the risk of speed-related crashes by leveraging the use of enhanced enforcement of speed limits and public safety messaging about the dangers of speeding. FDOT’s Operation Southern Slow Down efforts, in partnership with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), are part of a broader initiative involving counterpart transportation and law enforcement organizations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“Operation Southern Slow Down is a united effort to reduce dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to serious crashes on our roadways,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. “Through increased enforcement and proactive education, FHP and our partners are working across state lines to save lives and move closer to our shared vision of zero traffic deaths.”

FHP Troop A, whose enforcement area includes Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, held a kickoff Monday morning at the Troop A – Panama City Station.

