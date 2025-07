NWE 12U All Stars Bagging Groceries Today Ahead Of Tourney Trip

Northwest Escambia 12U All-Star Baseball Team is bagging groceries for tips today to earn money to cover travel expenses to the Southwest Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in West Monroe, Louisiana, which begins July 16.

The NWE athletes will be at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 97 in Davisville (at the Alabama state line) from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted by Venmo @NWEbaseball.