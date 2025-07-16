New Splash Pad Coming To Flomaton

July 16, 2025

Flomaton will soon have a new splash pad.

Plans were approved this week by the Flomaton Town Council. The new splash pad will have an overall diameter of 45 feet, with a 40-foot play area.

The splash pad, which will be located behind the Flomaton Library, will feature several play elements. The total price tag will be about $25,000 from the town budget.

“This is an exciting thing for us,” Flomaton Mayor Jim Johnson said Tuesday. “It’s going to be a major local attraction, and it will draw a lot of people downtown, especially during warm downtown events like Railroad Junction Day.”

“It’s something we have wanted to do for a long time, and this year the budget was in good shape, allowing us to do this for our citizens.”

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 