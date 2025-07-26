New Heavy Equipment Retail Business Proposed For Highway 29 In Cantonment

A heavy equipment retail business is being proposed for Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Gibbs Equipment filed plans with the Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) for the business on 4.81 acres on at 1170 North Highway 29, on the east side of the highway just south of Neal Road. According to the application, there are two old houses on the property.

The plans include a proposed 11,900 square foot building, with about 25 parking spaces. Most of the retail lot would be gravel, with access to both Nealt Road and Highway 29.

The proposal is in the internal review process with DRC with a public meeting not yet set.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.