Mayor Casts Vision For Century’s Future, Details Millions In Ongoing Projects

Speaking Tuesday evening in the museum dedicated to Century’s past, Mayor Ben Boutwell outlined what he sees as Century’s very bright future.

“We know that we are running out of room in the south end of the county, and people are moving north,” Boutwell told the members of the Alger-Sullivan Historical Society at The Leach House Museum.

With new town council members and support of state officials, he said Century will move forward.

Boutwell detailed numerous projects totaling millions of dollars currently underway in the town — most funded by grants.

Those ongoing projects include:

Wastewater Lift Station Rehabilitation – $3.3 million — Century Correctional, Century Woods Apartments, Highway 4 West, Jefferson Avenue, Pond and Jefferson

Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements — $5.577 million — construction underway

Water Well Rehabilitation on three water wells — $264,877 — electrical work

Water Well Rehabilitation $334,707 — building and site renovations

Century Correctional Water Well — $1.37 million

Freedom Road Bridge Replacement — $1.3 million — estimate completion October 2026

Tedder Road Water Service Line Replacement –$150,000

Water Improvements, Billing Software $150,000

Multi-Use Facility/Shelter — $10.3 million — finishing environmental works soon; design forthcoming, construction completion estimated November 2026

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.