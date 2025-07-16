Mark Your Calendar: Escambia County School Orientations, Open Houses Set

July 16, 2025

Mark your calendars — orientation sessions and open house dates have been set for school in Escambia County.

Here is the schedule:

ORIENTATIONS

Elementary

  • All Schools: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Middle School

  • 6th Grade Orientation (except Ernest Ward): Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Ernest Ward Middle School – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

High Schools

  • Tate High 9th grade – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Northview High – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Pensacola High – Wednesday, July 30, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Escambia High — Thursday, August 31, Last names A-M from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and last names N-Z from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Booker T. Washington High 9th grade – Monday, August 4, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Pine Forest High – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • West Florida High 9th grade – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

OPEN HOUSES

  • Open House sessions are a chance for parents to become familiarized with their students’ teachers and classroom policies and procedures, and are typically held in the evening, several weeks into the school year.

Elementary

Middle Schools

  • All Middle Schools on Thursday, August 28, 2025 – 6:00 pm

High Schools

  • All High Schools on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 – 6:00 pm

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 