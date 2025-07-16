Mark Your Calendar: Escambia County School Orientations, Open Houses Set

Mark your calendars — orientation sessions and open house dates have been set for school in Escambia County.

Here is the schedule:

ORIENTATIONS

Elementary

All Schools: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Middle School

6th Grade Orientation (except Ernest Ward): Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Ernest Ward Middle School – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

High Schools

Tate High 9th grade – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Northview High – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pensacola High – Wednesday, July 30, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Escambia High — Thursday, August 31, Last names A-M from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and last names N-Z from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Booker T. Washington High 9th grade – Monday, August 4, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Pine Forest High – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

West Florida High 9th grade – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

OPEN HOUSES

Open House sessions are a chance for parents to become familiarized with their students’ teachers and classroom policies and procedures, and are typically held in the evening, several weeks into the school year.

Elementary

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 and Thursday, September 11, 2025 – 5:00 pm

See Schedule: Elementary School Open House 2025

Middle Schools

All Middle Schools on Thursday, August 28, 2025 – 6:00 pm

High Schools