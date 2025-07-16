Mark Your Calendar: Escambia County School Orientations, Open Houses Set
July 16, 2025
Mark your calendars — orientation sessions and open house dates have been set for school in Escambia County.
Here is the schedule:
ORIENTATIONS
Elementary
- All Schools: Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Middle School
- 6th Grade Orientation (except Ernest Ward): Wednesday, August 6, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
High Schools
- Tate High 9th grade – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Northview High – Thursday, August 7, 2025 – 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Pensacola High – Wednesday, July 30, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Escambia High — Thursday, August 31, Last names A-M from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and last names N-Z from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Booker T. Washington High 9th grade – Monday, August 4, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Pine Forest High – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- West Florida High 9th grade – Saturday, August 9, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
OPEN HOUSES
- Open House sessions are a chance for parents to become familiarized with their students’ teachers and classroom policies and procedures, and are typically held in the evening, several weeks into the school year.
Elementary
- Tuesday, September 9, 2025 and Thursday, September 11, 2025 – 5:00 pm
- See Schedule: Elementary School Open House 2025
Middle Schools
- All Middle Schools on Thursday, August 28, 2025 – 6:00 pm
High Schools
- All High Schools on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 – 6:00 pm
