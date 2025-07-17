Manny Diaz Jr. Introduced As UWF Interim President

The University of West Florida on Wednesday formally introduced Interim President Manny Diaz, Jr. to the campus and community.

Diaz was approved by the Florida Board of Governors on June 18, following his appointment by the UWF Board of Trustees on May 27. He replaces Martha Saunders, who announced her resignation in May.

Diaz emphasized expanding academic excellence, growing workforce-aligned programs, and strengthening UWF’s impact across the region.

“I am honored to step into this role and lead the University of West Florida into this next chapter,” Diaz said. “UWF has a proud legacy and a promising future, and I look forward to working alongside our students, faculty, staff and community partners to continue building on its momentum. Together, we will advance and explore new opportunities to serve our region and state with excellence.”

Diaz’s leadership will focus on strengthening academic excellence and expanding UWF’s research capacity, growing workforce-aligned programs and partnerships, promoting access and affordability for students, and enhancing the University’s role in driving economic and community development across Northwest Florida.

Diaz most recently served as Florida’s Commissioner of Education, a role he held from 2022 to 2025. Prior to that, he served in the Florida Senate from 2018 to 2022 and the Florida House of Representatives from 2012 to 2018, where he held several leadership positions including chair of the Senate Education Committee.

Diaz’s term as interim president is for one year. His base annual salary is $643,000, but that can be extended if he is named the permanent university president.

